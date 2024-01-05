Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 198 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

