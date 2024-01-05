Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,490 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Catalent by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. Catalent’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

