Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,294 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

