Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $316.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BIO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIO

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.