Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.30 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

