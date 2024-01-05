Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

