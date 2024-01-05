Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.