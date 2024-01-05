Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.07.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

