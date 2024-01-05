Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 104.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of News by 459.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.24 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

