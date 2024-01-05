Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after buying an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Assurant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $169.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $173.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.