Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,279 shares of company stock worth $20,061,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.88, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

