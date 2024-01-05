Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after acquiring an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after acquiring an additional 485,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.11.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

