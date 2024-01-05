Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.3 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $275.39 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.51 and its 200 day moving average is $245.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.