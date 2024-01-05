Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1,074.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

