Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

FOX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.06 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

