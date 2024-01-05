Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

