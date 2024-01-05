Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

