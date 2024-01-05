Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,242 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in Etsy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.