Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 51.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.2% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.