Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 115,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 175,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

AOS stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

