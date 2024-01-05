Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $160.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

