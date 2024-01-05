Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

