Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,722 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Elme Communities worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,653,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELME opened at $14.16 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

