Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Macerich worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Macerich by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 4.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Macerich by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 0.3 %

MAC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.