Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,741 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

