Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

EMN opened at $88.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

