Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 1.57.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

