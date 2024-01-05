Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 119,788 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,788 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 3,010.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 72,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Trading Down 0.1 %

AMX opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

