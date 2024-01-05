Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,281 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $34,773,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,589 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.