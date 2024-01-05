Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,218 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.