Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DAR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

