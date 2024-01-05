Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,159 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Global Net Lease worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after buying an additional 151,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

