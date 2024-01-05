Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,353,000 after purchasing an additional 245,761 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

