Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SITE Centers worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 83.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 826.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SITC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITC

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.