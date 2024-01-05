Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,566 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

