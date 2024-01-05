Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,890 shares of company stock worth $10,082,440. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.93. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

