Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

