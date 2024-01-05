Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,427 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $13,954,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

