Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,293 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 91,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

INGR stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

