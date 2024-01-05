Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,994 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

