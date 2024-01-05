Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,680 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 237,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 88,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 395,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

