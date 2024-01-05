Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 18,766 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Getty Realty worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.76%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.