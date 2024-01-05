Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 19,865 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Tanger worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,666 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,663,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tanger by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tanger by 40.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after buying an additional 667,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SKT stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

