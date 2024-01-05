Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,484 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of LTC Properties worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 45.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

