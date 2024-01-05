Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 269 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $83.10 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

