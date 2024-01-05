Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 281 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,440,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Repligen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,399,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,912,000 after buying an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $171.57 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.27.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

