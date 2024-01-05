Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,480 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.06.

Get Our Latest Report on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.