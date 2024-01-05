Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,964 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,546. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

