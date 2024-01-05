Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,455 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SLG opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

