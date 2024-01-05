Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 694 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

